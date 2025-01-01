Cardinals Placed RB James Conner On Injured Reserve

The Arizona Cardinals announced they have placed RB James Conner on injured reserve.

He had been ruled out earlier in the day from Week 18 due to a knee injury he suffered two weeks ago and tweaked again this past weekend.

To fill his place on the roster, the Cardinals promoted RB Michael Carter from the practice squad.

Conner, 29, is a former third-round pick of the Steelers back in 2017 out of Pittsburgh. He played out the final year of his four-year, $3.09 million contract that included a $706,288 signing bonus and made a base salary of $745,000 for the 2020 season.

The Cardinals signed Conner to a one-year contract in 2021 before re-signing him to a three-year, $21 million deal after a successful season.

He was due to make a base salary of $3.735 million in the final year of the deal and was set to become a free agent, however, he signed a two-year, $19 million extension earlier this season.

In 2024, Conner appeared in 16 games for the Cardinals and rushed for 1,094 yards on 236 carries (4.6 YPC) and eight touchdowns to go along with 47 receptions on 55 targets for 414 yards receiving and another touchdown.