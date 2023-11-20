Cardinals Placing LB Kyzir White On IR

Per Darren Urban, the Cardinals are placing LB Kyzir White on injured reserve due to a biceps injury.

White, 27, is a former fourth-round pick by the Chargers in the 2018 NFL Draft. He played out the final year of a four-year, $3.1 million rookie contract.

He was testing the open market for the first time in his career when he opted to sign with the Eagles in 2022.

Once again a free agent in 2023, White signed a two-year, $11 million deal with the Cardinals and reunited with HC Jonathan Gannon from their time together in Philadelphia.

In 2023, White has appeared in 11 games for the Cardinals and recorded 90 total tackles, one interception, and two sacks.

We will have more news on White as it becomes available.