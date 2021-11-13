Cardinals Placing RB Chase Edmonds On IR

Tom Pelissero reports that the Cardinals are placing RB Chase Edmonds on injured reserve due to a high-ankle sprain. The team is also signing RB Tavien Feaster to their active roster as a replacement for Edmonds.

Edmonds, 25, was drafted by the Cardinals in the fourth round out of Fordham in 2018. He’s in the final year of a four-year, $2.9 million rookie contract and has a base salary of $920,000 in 2021.

Edmonds will be an unrestricted free agent in 2022.

In 2021, Edmonds has appeared in nine games for the Cardinals and rushed 76 times for 430 yards (5.7 YPC) and one touchdown. He’s added 30 receptions on 37 targets for 211 yards.

