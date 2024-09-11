Cardinals Placing RT Jonah Williams On IR, Among Other Moves

Per Josh Weinfuss, the Cardinals are placing RT Jonah Williams on injured reserve due to a right knee injury.

Cardinals HC Jonathan Gannon mentioned that he is unsure if Williams will need surgery and there is approximately no timetable for his return.

The Cardinals also announced that they are signing OLB Julian Okwara to the active roster and signing OT Charlie Heck to the practice squad.

Williams, 26, was selected by the Bengals in the first round out of Alabama in 2019. He played out the final year of a four-year, $17,630,162 rookie contract that included a $10,841,936 signing bonus.

The Bengals exercised Williams’ fifth-year option which will cost them $13.2 million fully guaranteed for the 2023 season. Williams was testing the open market as an unrestricted this offseason and caught on with the Cardinals in March.

In 2023, Williams appeared in all 17 games for the Bengals and made 17 starts at right tackle.

We’ll provide more information on Williams’ injury as the news becomes available.