Cardinals Promote WR Simi Fehoko Among Three Moves

The Arizona Cardinals announced they have promoted WR Simi Fehoko from the practice squad to the active roster.

He takes the place of S Joey Blount, who was put on injured reserve. Arizona signed LB Channing Tindall to the practice squad after a workout yesterday.

Fehoko, 27, was drafted by the Cowboys in the fifth round of the 2021 NFL Draft out of Stanford. He was entering the third year of a four-year, $3.72 million rookie contract when Dallas waived him coming out of the preseason.

He caught on with the Steelers practice squad. The Chargers signed him to their active roster during the 2023 season and he bounced on and off of their roster for the next two years.

Fehoko signed a one-year deal with the Cardinals ahead of the 2025 season.

In 2024, Fehoko appeared in eight games for the Chargers making two starts and catching six passes for 106 yards receiving and no touchdowns.