Cardinals & QB Kyler Murray Closing In On Five-Year Extension

According to Ian Rapoport, the Cardinals and QB Kyler Murray are working to close the deal on what will be a monster extension.

The deal is expected to make Murray one of the highest-paid players in the league, per Rapoport, and will add five years to his current deal.

He says the two sides have buckled down and have been working on it for weeks after there was a lot of drama early in the offseason about Murray’s status in Arizona.

Things had reportedly cooled between Murray and Arizona and ESPN’s Jeff Darlington reported an extension before training camp was possible.

There was a lot of tension between the two sides earlier this offseason but Murray reported for OTAs and Darlington said it feels like the drama is in the rearview mirror.

Murray and his agent were angling for a new deal before the NFL draft and have strongly suggested a holdout would be on the table rather than playing out the 2022 season on his rookie deal.

Murray, 24, was the No. 1 overall pick in the 2019 NFL Draft by the Cardinals after making the decision to pursue an NFL career, despite being drafted in the first round by the Oakland A’s in 2018.

Murray signed a four-year, $35,158,644 deal that included a $23,589,924 signing bonus. The Cardinals officially exercised his fifth-year option which is projected to be worth $29.7 million for the 2023 season.

In 2021, Murray appeared in 14 games for the Cardinals and completed 69.2 percent of his passes for 3,787 yards, 24 touchdowns and 10 interceptions. He also rushed for 423 yards and five touchdowns.

We’ll have more on Murray as the news is available.