Cardinals QB Kyler Murray Might Not Be Ready Until Midseason

According to Ian Rapoport, Cardinals QB Kyler Murray plans to take his time while rehabbing his torn ACL to make sure he can get to 100 percent and have no long-term lingering impact.

Rapoport says that means it’s quite possible Murray isn’t ready until sometime midseason in 2023.

ACL tears usually take between 9-12 months following surgery to rehab. Murray tore his ACL in mid-December and had surgery sometime between Christmas and New Years.

While there had previously been some optimism Murray could be back by Week 1, this report strikes a much more pessimistic and perhaps realistic tone.

Murray, 25, was the No. 1 overall pick in the 2019 NFL Draft by the Cardinals after making the decision to pursue an NFL career, despite being drafted in the first round by the Oakland A’s in 2018.

Murray signed a four-year, $35,158,644 deal that included a $23,589,924 signing bonus. The Cardinals officially exercised his fifth-year option which is projected to be worth $29.7 million for the 2023 season.

Murray signed a five-year, $230.5 million extension that includes $160 million guaranteed with Arizona this summer.

In 2022, Murray appeared in 11 games for the Cardinals and completed 66.4 percent of his passes for 2,368 yards, 14 touchdowns and seven interceptions to go along with 418 yards receiving and three touchdowns.

We’ll have more on Murray as the news is available.