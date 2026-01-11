Cardinals, Ravens & Raiders Have Requested Interviews With Chris Shula

Per Albert Breer, the Cardinals, Ravens, and Raiders are among the latest teams to request interviews with Rams DC Chris Shula.

He has also drawn interest from the Dolphins, Giants, and Titans, and has requests from a total of six teams. It is currently unclear if he will land a head coaching job, given the current pool of candidates, yet he at least has a chance to interview with several teams this cycle.

Shula, 39, is the son of Dave Shula and the grandson of Hall of Fame coach Don Shula. He began his coaching career with the Chargers as a defensive quality control coach back in 2015.

He then became an assistant linebackers coach for the Rams during the 2017 season and was promoted to OLB coach in 2019. Since then, he’s moved around the staff a bit, coaching linebackers and defensive backs before moving back to outside linebackers/pass rush coordinator in 2023.

Los Angeles promoted him to defensive coordinator in 2024.

In 2025, the Rams defense ranked No. 10 in scoring and No. 17 in total defense, including No. 12 in rushing and No. 19 against the pass.

We will have more on Shula and the Giants as it becomes available.