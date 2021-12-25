Cardinals RB James Conner Expected To Play Against Colts

Adam Schefter reports that Cardinals’ RB James Conner is expected to play tonight against the Colts, despite being listed as questionable with a heel injury.

Conner, 25, is a former third-round pick of the Steelers back in 2017. He played out the final year of his four-year, $3.09 million contract that included a $706,288 signing bonus and made a base salary of $745,000 for the 2020 season.

The Cardinals signed Conner to a one-year contract this past April.

In 2021, Conner has appeared in 14 games for the Cardinals and rushed for 700 yards on 187 carries (3.7 YPC) and 14 touchdowns. He also has had to go along with 31 receptions for 334 yards receiving and two touchdowns.