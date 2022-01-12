Cardinals Re-Sign DL Zach Kerr To Practice Squad

According to Darren Urban of the team’s official site, the Cardinals are re-signing DL Zach Kerr to their practice squad on Wednesday.
Arizona’s practice squad now includes:
- WR Andre Baccellia
- TE Bernhard Seikovits (International)
- DB Jace Whittaker
- T Eric Smith
- DB Kevin Peterson
- DE Josh Mauro
- G Koda Martin
- TE Alex Ellis
- G Danny Isidora
- TE David Wells
- P Ryan Winslow
- DB Nate Brooks
- RB Tavien Feaster
- DL Zach Kerr
Kerr, 31, wound up signing on with the Colts as an undrafted free agent out of Delaware back in 2014. He managed to make the 53-man roster in all three of his seasons with the Colts.
However, Indianapolis declined to tender him a restricted offer, which allowed him to test the open market as an unrestricted free agent in 2017. The Broncos later signed him to a two-year contract but was cut loose coming out of the preseason.
Kerr later signed on with the Cardinals and finished out the year in Arizona. He signed a one-year deal with the Panthers but was released last offseason. He signed a one-year deal with the 49ers back in March, but was cut loose in November.
The Cardinals signed him, once again, a few days later but was cut loose after a week.
In 2021, Kerr appeared in four games for the 49ers and three with the Cardinals, recording six tackles and none for a loss.
