Cardinals Re-Sign DL Zach Kerr To Practice Squad

According to Darren Urban of the team’s official site, the Cardinals are re-signing DL Zach Kerr to their practice squad on Wednesday.

Arizona’s practice squad now includes:

WR Andre Baccellia TE Bernhard Seikovits (International) DB Jace Whittaker T Eric Smith DB Kevin Peterson DE Josh Mauro G Koda Martin TE Alex Ellis G Danny Isidora TE David Wells P Ryan Winslow DB Nate Brooks RB Tavien Feaster DL Zach Kerr

Kerr, 31, wound up signing on with the Colts as an undrafted free agent out of Delaware back in 2014. He managed to make the 53-man roster in all three of his seasons with the Colts.

However, Indianapolis declined to tender him a restricted offer, which allowed him to test the open market as an unrestricted free agent in 2017. The Broncos later signed him to a two-year contract but was cut loose coming out of the preseason.

Kerr later signed on with the Cardinals and finished out the year in Arizona. He signed a one-year deal with the Panthers but was released last offseason. He signed a one-year deal with the 49ers back in March, but was cut loose in November.

The Cardinals signed him, once again, a few days later but was cut loose after a week.

In 2021, Kerr appeared in four games for the 49ers and three with the Cardinals, recording six tackles and none for a loss.