Cardinals Re-Sign DL Zach Kerr To Practice Squad

By
Jonathan Comeaux
-

According to Darren Urban of the team’s official site, the Cardinals are re-signing DL Zach Kerr to their practice squad on Wednesday. 

Zach Kerr

Arizona’s practice squad now includes:

  1. WR Andre Baccellia
  2. TE Bernhard Seikovits (International)
  3. DB Jace Whittaker
  4. T Eric Smith
  5. DB Kevin Peterson
  6. DE Josh Mauro
  7. G Koda Martin
  8. TE Alex Ellis
  9. G Danny Isidora
  10. TE David Wells
  11. P Ryan Winslow
  12. DB Nate Brooks
  13. RB Tavien Feaster
  14. DL Zach Kerr

Kerr, 31, wound up signing on with the Colts as an undrafted free agent out of Delaware back in 2014. He managed to make the 53-man roster in all three of his seasons with the Colts.

However, Indianapolis declined to tender him a restricted offer, which allowed him to test the open market as an unrestricted free agent in 2017. The Broncos later signed him to a two-year contract but was cut loose coming out of the preseason. 

Kerr later signed on with the Cardinals and finished out the year in Arizona. He signed a one-year deal with the Panthers but was released last offseason. He signed a one-year deal with the 49ers back in March, but was cut loose in November.

The Cardinals signed him, once again, a few days later but was cut loose after a week.

In 2021, Kerr appeared in four games for the 49ers and three with the Cardinals, recording six tackles and none for a loss.  

