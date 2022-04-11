Cardinals Re-Sign ERFA RB Jonathan Ward

The Arizona Cardinals announced that exclusive rights free agent RB Jonathan Ward officially signed his one-year tender for the 2022 season on Monday.

Exclusive rights contracts are one-year contracts worth the minimum salary based on the number of years a player has accrued.

Ward, 24, signed on with the Cardinals as an undrafted free agent out of Central Michigan back in 2020. He bounced on and off their practice squad before being promoted to the active roster in October of his rookie season.

In 2021, Ward appeared in 13 games and recorded nine rushing attempts for 33 yards (3.7 YPC) and no touchdowns, to go along with three receptions for 34 yards (11.3 YPC) and no touchdowns.