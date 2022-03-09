Cardinals Re-Sign ERFAs RB Jonathan Ward & WR Antoine Wesley

According to Darren Urban of the team’s official site, the Cardinals are re-signing exclusive rights free agents RB Jonathan Ward and WR Antoine Wesley to tendered contracts on Wednesday.

Ward, 24, signed on with the Cardinals as an undrafted free agent out of Central Michigan back in 2020. He bounced on and off their practice squad before being promoted to the active roster in October of his rookie season.

In 2021, Ward appeared in 13 games and recorded nine rushing attempts for 33 yards (3.7 YPC) and no touchdowns, to go along with three receptions for 34 yards (11.3 YPC) and no touchdowns.