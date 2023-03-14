Cardinals Re-Sign K Matt Prater & RB Corey Clement

The Arizona Cardinals announced Tuesday that they’ve re-signed K Matt Prater to a two-year contract and RB Corey Clement to a one-year deal.

Prater, 38, spent seven years with the Broncos before signing a three-year, $9 million contract that included a $750,000 signing bonus and annual $50,000 workout bonuses with the Lions in 2015.

Prater then signed a three-year, $11.4 million extension with Detroit back in 2017. After finishing out this contract, he agreed to a two-year contract worth $7 million with the Cardinals in 2021.

In 2022, Prater appeared in 13 games for the Cardinals and converted 22 of 25 field goal attempts and 17 of 18 extra point tries.