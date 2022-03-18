Cardinals Re-Sign LB Ezekiel Turner

The Arizona Cardinals announced Friday that they’ve re-signed LB Ezekiel Turner.

Zeke Turner” width=”300″ height=”222″>

Turner, 25, went undrafted out of Washington back in 2018 before catching on with Arizona and playing in all 16 games as a rookie.

Tuner played out the final year of his rookie contract before returning to Arizona last year on an original-round tender on Turner that paid him a base salary of $2.183 million for the 2021 season.

In 2021, Turner appeared in five games for the Cardinals and recorded three tackles.