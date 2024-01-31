Cardinals Re-Sign LB Jesse Luketa & OL Carter O’Donnell

The Cardinals announced Wednesday that they have re-signed LB Jesse Luketa and OL Carter O’Donnell.

Luketa, 25, was born in Edmonton, Alberta, Canada but attended high school in Erie, Pennsylvania. He was drafted in the seventh round out of Penn State by the Cardinals back in 2022.

He failed to make the active roster but was signed to the practice squad upon being waived.

In 2023, Luketa appeared in 14 games for the Cardinals and made one start, recording 11 total tackles.