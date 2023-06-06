Cardinals Re-Sign LS Aaron Brewer, Cut LS Joe Fortunato

The Arizona Cardinals announced they have re-signed LS Aaron Brewer and cut LS Joe Fortunato in a corresponding move.

Brewer had been recovering from a pectoral injury and is now healthy and ready to go.

He’s been with the Cardinals since the 2016 season.

Brewer, 32, originally signed on with the Broncos as an undrafted free agent out of San Diego State back in 2012. He wound up spending four years with Denver before being released.

After a few months with the Bears, the Cardinals signed him to a contract during the 2016 season. Heading into the 2018 season, Arizona re-signed Brewer to a four-year contract extension.

He returned on a one-year deal for the 2022 season.

In 2022, Brewer appeared in 15 games for the Cardinals and recorded two total tackles.