Cardinals Re-Sign OL Marquis Hayes To Practice Squad

According to Tom Pelissero, the Cardinals are re-signing OL Marquis Hayes to their practice squad on Wednesday.

Hayes, 25, is a former seventh-round pick by the Cardinals in the 2022 NFL Draft out of Oklahoma.

He was entering the second year of a four-year, $3.7 million rookie contract when he was among Arizona’s final roster cuts in 2023.

Arizona re-signed him to their practice squad last year and signed him to a futures deal back in January.

He has yet to appear in an NFL game.