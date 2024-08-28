Cardinals Re-Sign OL Marquis Hayes To Practice Squad

By
Jonathan Comeaux
-

According to Tom Pelissero, the Cardinals are re-signing OL Marquis Hayes to their practice squad on Wednesday. 

Marquis Hayes

Hayes, 25, is a former seventh-round pick by the Cardinals in the 2022 NFL Draft out of Oklahoma. 

He was entering the second year of a four-year, $3.7 million rookie contract when he was among Arizona’s final roster cuts in 2023. 

Arizona re-signed him to their practice squad last year and signed him to a futures deal back in January.

He has yet to appear in an NFL game. 

Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?

Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on TWITTER and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Leave a Reply