Cardinals Re-Sign OLB Markus Golden To Two-Year Deal

The Cardinals announced they have re-signed OLB Markus Golden to a two-year deal.

.@AZCardinals bring back LB @markusgolden on a two-year deal. Golden really wanted to be here, so it works for both sides.https://t.co/rWOU4ajGcg — Darren Urban (@Cardschatter) March 15, 2021

The deal is worth a total of $9 million, per Ian Rapoport.

Golden, 30, is a former second-round pick of the Cardinals back in 2015. He played out the final year of his four-year rookie contract and signed a one-year, $3.75 million deal with the Giants after testing the free agent market for the first time in his NFL career.

New York used the unrestricted free agent tender on Golden in 2020, which paid him around $5.1 million for the 2020 season as a 110 percent increase from his prior and a $1 million incentive.

However, the Giants traded Golden back to the Cardinals midseason for a late-round pick.



In 2020, Golden appeared in seven games for the Giants and nine games for Arizona. He recorded 33 tackles, 4.5 sacks, one forced fumble, one recovery, one interception and three pass defenses.