Cardinals Re-Sign RB Tavien Feaster To Practice Squad

The Cardinals announced they have re-signed RB Tavien Feaster to the practice squad.

.@AZCardinals re-sign RB Tavien Feaster, released Monday, to the practice squad. — Darren Urban (@Cardschatter) November 17, 2021

Arizona’s practice squad now includes:

WR Andre Baccellia WR Greg Dortch TE Bernhard Seikovits (International) DB Jace Whittaker DE Ron’Dell Carter T Eric Smith DB Kevin Peterson DE Josh Mauro DB Javon Hagan LB Tahir Whitehead G Koda Martin TE Alex Ellis LS Kyle Nelson (Injured) LS Beau Brinkley RB Tavien Feaster

Feaster, 23, signed with the Jaguars as an undrafted free agent out of South Carolina before Jacksonville waived him and he caught on briefly with the Giants before being waived again coming out of camp.

Feaster eventually signed with the Lions practice squad in 2020 before being let go once again and joining the Cardinals taxi squad.

During his four-year college career, Feaster rushed 346 times for 2,002 yards (5.8 YPC) and 20 touchdowns while adding 40 catches for 270 yards and another touchdown in 48 career games.