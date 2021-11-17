Cardinals Re-Sign RB Tavien Feaster To Practice Squad

The Cardinals announced they have re-signed RB Tavien Feaster to the practice squad.
Arizona’s practice squad now includes:
- WR Andre Baccellia
- WR Greg Dortch
- TE Bernhard Seikovits (International)
- DB Jace Whittaker
- DE Ron’Dell Carter
- T Eric Smith
- DB Kevin Peterson
- DE Josh Mauro
- DB Javon Hagan
- LB Tahir Whitehead
- G Koda Martin
- TE Alex Ellis
- LS Kyle Nelson (Injured)
- LS Beau Brinkley
- RB Tavien Feaster
Feaster, 23, signed with the Jaguars as an undrafted free agent out of South Carolina before Jacksonville waived him and he caught on briefly with the Giants before being waived again coming out of camp.
Feaster eventually signed with the Lions practice squad in 2020 before being let go once again and joining the Cardinals taxi squad.
During his four-year college career, Feaster rushed 346 times for 2,002 yards (5.8 YPC) and 20 touchdowns while adding 40 catches for 270 yards and another touchdown in 48 career games.
