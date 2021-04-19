Cardinals Re-Sign RFA LB Zeke Turner

The Cardinals announced Monday that LB Zeke Turner has signed his restricted tender for the 2021 season.

The Cardinals placed an original-round tender on Turner last month that will pay him a base salary of $2.183 million for the 2021 season.

Turner, 24, went undrafted out of Washington back in 2018 before catching on with Arizona and playing in all 16 games as a rookie.

Tuner played out the final year of his rookie contract. He will be an unrestricted free agent in 2022.

In 2020, Turner appeared in all 16 games for the Cardinals, recording 14 tackles.