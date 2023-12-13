Cardinals Re-Sign WR Andre Baccellia To Practice Squad

The Arizona Cardinals re-signed WR Andre Baccellia to their practice squad on Wednesday, according to Aaron Wilson.

Baccellia, 26, wound up going undrafted out of Washington back in 2020. He later signed a rookie contract with the Chiefs before being cut loose during the preseason.

From there, Baccellia had a brief stint with the Patriots before joining the Cardinals last year. Arizona brought him back on a futures contract and he has been on and off of their roster ever since.

In 2023, Baccellia has appeared in five games for the Cardinals but has yet to record a statistic.