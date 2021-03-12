Cardinals Re-Signing CB Robert Alford To One-Year Deal

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that the Cardinals are re-signing CB Robert Alford to a one-year contract on Friday.

Alford missed the entire 2020 season with a torn pec that resulted in him being placed on injured reserve.

Alford, 32, is a former second-round pick of the Falcons back in 2013. He finished the second year of a four-year, $38 million dollar contract that included $21 million guaranteed when the Falcons released him.

The Cardinals later signed Alford to a three-year, $22.5 million deal worth up to $24 million and includes $13.5 million guaranteed in 2019. Arizona released him a few days ago.

In 2018, Alford appeared in 15 games for the Falcons and recorded 50 total tackles, no interceptions, and 11 pass defenses.