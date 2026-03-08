Cardinals Re-Signing P Blake Gillikin To One-Year $2.65M Deal

Mike Garafolo reports that the Cardinals are re-signing P Blake Gillikin to a one-year deal worth up to $2.65 million.

Gillikin, 28, wound up going undrafted out of Penn State back in 2020. He signed on with the Saints and played a standard three-year undrafted free agent deal.

Gillikin was testing the open market as an unrestricted free agent when he re-signed with the Saints. New Orleans cut him coming out of the preseason, however.

From there, Arizona signed him to a one-year deal, and he has returned to the Cardinals for two more seasons. He is now signing his fourth, one-year deal with the team.

In 2025, Gillikin appeared in five games for the Cardinals and punted 22 times with 1,138 yards to go along with two touchbacks and eight punts downed inside the 20-yard line.