Cardinals Re-Signing P Blake Gillikin

The Arizona Cardinals are re-signing P Blake Gillikin, according to ML Football.

Gillikin, 26, wound up going undrafted out of Penn State back in 2020. He signed on with the Saints and played a standard three-year undrafted free agent deal.

Gillikin was testing the open market as an unrestricted free agent this offseason when he re-signed with the Saints. New Orleans cut him coming out of the preseason, however.

From there, Arizona signed him to a one-year deal before the start of last season.

In 2023, Gillikin appeared in 13 games for the Cardinals and punted 51 times with a 50.6 average, including 11 punts downed inside the 20-yard line.