Cardinals Re-Signing S Charles Washington To One-Year Deal

Per Darren Urban of AZCardinals.com, the Cardinals are re-signing S Charles Washington to a one-year contract.

Washington, 29, wound up signing on with the Lions as an undrafted free agent out of Fresno State back in 2016. He was on and off of the Lions’ practice squad during his first two years but returned to Detroit on a futures contract and managed to make the 53-man roster coming out of the preseason.

He landed on the team’s injured reserve due to a hamstring injury. Washington was then waived by the Lions and claimed by the Cardinals, who re-signed him to a one-year contract in 2020 and 2021.

In 2021, Washington appeared in seven games for the Cardinals and recorded three tackles and no interceptions.