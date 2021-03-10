Cardinals Release CB Robert Alford

By
Nate Bouda
-
     

The Arizona Cardinals officially released veteran CB Robert Alford on Wednesday. 

Robert Alford

Alford missed the entire 2020 season with a torn pec that resulted in him being placed on injured reserve.

Alford, 32, is a former second-round pick of the Falcons back in 2013. He finished the second year of a four-year, $38 million dollar contract that included $21 million guaranteed when the Falcons released him.

The Cardinals later signed Alford to a three-year, $22.5 million deal worth up to $24 million and includes $13.5 million guaranteed in 2019. 

According to OverTheCap.com, releasing Alford will free up $7.5 million of available cap space while creating $1.5 million in dead money. 

In 2018, Alford appeared in 15 games for the Falcons and recorded 50 total tackles, no interceptions, and 11 pass defenses.  

