Cardinals Release K Brett Maher

The Arizona Cardinals announced Saturday that they’ve released K Brett Maher.

This comes a few days after the Cardinals signed veteran K Matt Prater to a contract.

Maher, 31, originally signed on with the Jets as an undrafted free agent of Nebraska back in 2013. He lasted just a few months in New York before he waived and later signed by the Cowboys during the preseason.

From there, Maher spent three years in the CFL before signing a one-year deal with the Browns in 2017. He later had a brief stint with the Browns before signing on with the Cowboys during the 2018 offseason.

Maher later played for the Jets, Washington and Texans before joining the Cardinals late last season. Arizona brought him back on a futures contract this past January.

In 2019, Maher appeared in 13 games for the Cowboys and made 20-30 field goal attempts (66.7 percent) as well as all 36 of his extra point attempts.