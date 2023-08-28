Cardinals Release Two Players, Place C Pat Elflein On IR

The Cardinals released defensive backs Sean Chandler and Nate Hairston on Monday. The team also placed veteran C Pat Elflein on injured reserve.

Elflein, 28, is a former third-round pick of the Vikings back in 2017. He was in the final year of his four-year, $3.74 million contract and set to make a base salary of $899,500 for the 2020 season when the Vikings waived him after one game.

He was claimed by the Jets and played out the rest of the 2020 season in New York. He signed a three-year, $13.5 million deal with the Panthers that included $6 million guaranteed in 2021 and made a base salary of $1,035,000 this past season.

Elflein underwent season-ending hip surgery in October of 2022 after playing in six games.

In 2022, Elflein appeared in six games and started each appearance at center.