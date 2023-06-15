Cardinals Release WR Javon Wims

The Arizona Cardinals announced they have released WR Javon Wims.

The team just finished minicamp and now has another open roster spot heading into the summer.

Wims, 28, is a former seventh-round pick of the Bears out of Georgia back in 2018. He was entering the final year of his four-year, $2.5 million rookie contract when the Bears waived him coming out of camp in 2021.

Wims signed on with the Raiders’ practice squad in late September and spent the rest of the season there. He signed a futures deal with the squad for the 2022 season but was released. He had a stint with the Browns before being cut again and landing on the Cardinals practice squad.

Arizona re-signed Wims to a futures deal for the 2023 season.

In 2020, Wims appeared in 13 games for the Bears and caught six passes for 48 yards receiving and one touchdown.