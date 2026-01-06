Cardinals Request Interview With 49ers DC Robert Saleh

According to Albert Breer, the Cardinals have requested a head coaching interview with 49ers DC Robert Saleh.

He’s the second known candidate for Arizona’s vacancy so far:

Dolphins DC Anthony Weaver (Requested)

(Requested) 49ers DC Robert Saleh (Requested)

Saleh, 46, began his NFL coaching career with the Texans in 2005 as a defensive intern. He eventually worked his way up to assistant linebackers coach before he took over as the Seahawks defensive quality control coach in 2011.

The Jaguars later hired Saleh as their linebackers coach where he remained for three seasons. The 49ers hired him as their defensive coordinator in 2017. He was hired as the head coach of the Jets in 2021.

In four seasons with the Jets, Saleh compiled a record of 20-36 with no playoff appearances.

In 2025, the 49ers’ defense ranks 13th in points allowed, 20th in total yards allowed, 11th in rushing yards allowed and 25th in passing yards allowed.