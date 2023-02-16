Cardinals Request Interview With Three Candidates For OC Job

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that the Cardinals have requested an interview with Browns QB coach Drew Petzing for their offensive coordinator job.

Rapoport adds that Commanders WRs coach Drew Terrell is another requested interview for Arizona.

Tom Pelissero reports that the Cardinals also have an interview request out for Saints RB coach Joel Thomas.

The Cardinals and new HC Jonathan Gannon are just getting started filling out their coaching staff.

Rapoport says that Petzing is considered to be a “strong candidate” for the job.

Petzing interviewed for the Raiders’ offensive coordinator position last year.

Petzing, 35, began his NFL coaching career with the Browns as a football operations intern in 2013. The Vikings hired him as an offensive assistant in 2014-2015, promoted him to WRs assistant and QBs assistant before hiring him as their full-time WRs coach in 2019.

From there, the Browns hired Petzing as tight ends coach in 2020 before promoting him to QBs coach.