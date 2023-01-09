Cardinals Request Interviews With 49ers Execs Ran Carthon & Adam Peters

According to Adam Schefter, the Cardinals have requested permission to interview 49ers director of pro personnel Ran Carthon and assistant GM Adam Peters for their general manager vacancy.

Both have also been requested to interview with the Titans, the only other team so far with a general manager vacancy.

Arizona’s list of potential candidates so far includes:

49ers director of pro personnel Ran Carthon

49ers assistant GM Adam Peters

Bears assistant GM Ian Cunningham

Cardinals VP of Player Personnel Quentin Harris

Cardinals VP of Pro Personnel Adrian Wilson

Carthon, 41, had a brief playing career as a running back with the Colts and Lions from 2004 to 2006. He got his front office start with the Falcons in 2008 as a pro scout.

He joined the Rams in 2012 as their director of player personnel before leaving for his current job with the 49ers as the director of pro personnel in 2017.

Peters began his career with the Patriots as a scouting assistant back in 2003 and was later promoted to area scout in 2006. He joined the Broncos as their director of college scouting and spent eight years with the franchise.

Peters was hired by the 49ers as their VP of player personnel in 2017. He was promoted to assistant general manager last year.

We’ll have more on the Cardinals GM search as the news is available.