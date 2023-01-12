Cardinals Request Permission To Interview Ravens Exec. Joe Hortiz

Adam Schefter reports that the Arizona Cardinals have requested permission to interview Ravens director of player personnel Joe Hortiz for their general manager vacancy.

Here’s the updated list of candidates for the Cardinals’ job:

49ers director of pro personnel Ran Carthon (Requested)

49ers assistant GM Adam Peters (Requested, Declined)

Bears assistant GM Ian Cunningham (Interviewed)

Cardinals VP of Player Personnel Quentin Harris (Interviewed)

Cardinals VP of Pro Personnel Adrian Wilson (Interviewed)

Titans director of player personnel Monti Ossenfort (Requested)

Former Giants GM Jerry Reese (Interviewed)

Ravens director of player personnel Joe Hortiz (Requested)

Hortiz interviewed last year for the Giants’ and Steelers’ GM jobs last year.

Hortiz, 48, is in his 19th season with the Ravens and seventh as Baltimore’s director of college scouting. He joined the organization in 1998 and spent eight years as a scout before becoming a national scout for three seasons.

He was promoted to director of college scouting in 2009 before becoming Baltimore’s director of player personnel in 2015.

We’ll have more information on the Cardinals’ GM search as the news is available.