Cardinals Request To Interview Bengals WRs Coach Troy Walters For OC Job

According to Jonathan Jones, the Cardinals have requested to interview Bengals WRs coach Troy Walters for their offensive coordinator position.

The Texans also interviewed Walters for their offensive coordinator job prior to deciding on former 49ers passing game coordinator Bobby Slowik.

Walters, 46, is a former fifth-round pick of the Vikings back in 2000. He played eight seasons in the NFL for the Vikings, Colts, Cardinals and Lions before taking his first coaching job at Indiana State in 2009.

From there, Walters held multiple college coaching jobs before the Bengals hired him as their assistant WRs coach in 2020. He was promoted to WRs coach the following year.