Cardinals Restructure C Rodney Hudson’s Contract

According to Howard Balzer, the Cardinals have restructured C Rodney Hudson‘s contract.

Balzer confirmed the details of the deal with OverTheCap.com that Arizona restructured Hudson’s deal to convert $8.8 million of his 2021 salary into a signing bonus. He will also earn a $1.1 million guaranteed base salary.

The Cardinals added three voidable years to Hudson’s deal after 2022, meaning his signing bonus can be prorated over five years at $1.76 million per year.

He now carries a $2.86 million cap charge for 2021, leaving Arizona with an estimated $15.1 million in cap room.

Hudson, 31, is a former second-round pick of the Chiefs back in 2011. He played out his four-year, $3,506,100 rookie contract in Kansas City before agreeing to a five-year, $44.5 million contract with the Raiders for the 2015 season.

Hudson was set to make a base salary of $8.25 million for the 2019 season before signing a three-year extension with the Raiders worth $33.75 million with $24.4 million guaranteed.

However, the Raiders traded him this offseason to the Cardinals.

In 2020, Hudson appeared in all 16 games for the Raiders, making 16 starts for them at center. Pro Football Focus had him rated as the No. 8 center out of 36 qualifying players.