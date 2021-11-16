Cardinals Restructure OLB Devon Kennard’s Deal

According to Field Yates, the Cardinals have restructured OLB Devon Kennard‘s contract, creating $1.725 million in cap space.

Arizona converted $2.5875 million of Kennard’s base salary into a signing bonus.

Kennard, 30, is a former fifth-round pick of the Giants out of USC back in 2014. He played out the final year of his four-year, $2,364,560 contract with the Giants and signed a three-year, $18.75 million deal with the Lions in 2018.

However, Detroit elected to cut Kennard in 2020 after being unable to find a trade partner for him. He signed a three-year, $20 million deal with the Cardinals shortly after.

In 2021, Kennard has appeared in nine games for the Cardinals and recorded 15 tackles, no sacks, a fumble recovery and two pass deflections. Pro Football Focus has him rated as the No. 12 edge defender out of 110 qualifying players.