Cardinals RFA OLB Dennis Gardeck & ERFA OLB Kylie Fitts Sign Tenders

The Cardinals announced on Thursday that OLBs Dennis Gardeck and Kylie Fitts have signed their respective tenders.

LB Dennis Gardeck signs his RFA tender offer. LB Kylie Fitts signs his ER tender.https://t.co/KYlZnDZ5wF — Darren Urban (@Cardschatter) April 15, 2021

Gardeck was a restricted free agent and Fitts was an exclusive rights free agent.

The second-round tender for Gardeck is projected to cost around $3.384 million for the 2021 season and ensures that they would get a second-round pick should they decline to match an offer sheet from another team.

Gardeck, 26, signed with the Cardinals as an undrafted free agent out of Sioux Falls in 2018. He made the final roster each of the past three seasons and after a breakout performance in 2020 he was placed on injured reserve in December.

In 2020, Gardeck appeared in 14 games for the Cardinals recording 16 tackles, one fumble recovery and seven sacks.

Fitts, 26, is a former sixth-round pick of the Bears back in 2018. He signed a four-year, $2.6 million contract, but was waived in 2019. Fitts later signed on to the Cardinals’ practice squad before being called up to their active roster.

In 2020, Fitts appeared in 13 games for the Cardinals and recorded eight tackles and a forced fumble.