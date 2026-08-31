Cardinals Sign 14 To Practice Squad

The Cardinals announced the signing of 14 players to their initial practice squad.

LB Eugene Asante TE Shawn Bowman DL Cam Horsley RB Evan Hull OL Demontrey Jacobs CB Kalen King OL Matt Pryor TE Teagan Quitoriano LB Cameron Robertson WR Ihmir Smith-Marsette CB Starling Thomas V WR Harrison Wallace III DL Damonic Williams OL Valentin Senn

Pryor, 31, is a former sixth-round pick of the Eagles out of TCU back in 2018. He was entering the final year of his four-year, $2.6 million contract when Philadelphia traded him to the Colts in exchange for a 2022 sixth-round pick.

Pryor re-signed with the Colts on a one-year deal in 2022 that was worth more than $5 million. From there, he signed a one-year deal with the 49ers in 2023 and with the Bears in 2024.

For the 2025 season, Pryor returned to the Eagles for a second stint with the team on a one-year deal.

In 2025, Pryor appeared in all 17 games for the Eagles and made one start.