Cardinals Sign C Hjalte Froholdt To Extension Through 2026

According to Ian Rapoport, the Cardinals and C Hjalte Froholdt have reached an agreement on a two-year extension to take his contract through the 2026 season.

He adds the deal has a value of $12 million and includes $8 million guaranteed.

Froholdt has established himself as a starter at center for Arizona and is one of the pieces the Cardinals want to build around going forward as they try to re-establish themselves.

Froholdt, 28, was selected in the fourth round of the 2019 NFL Draft by the Patriots out of Arkansas. The Denmark native was then placed on injured reserve by the team after suffering a shoulder injury during the preseason.

He was later waived by New England in November of 2020 before being claimed by the Texans. He failed to make the team’s final roster and was re-added to the practice squad.

From there, the Browns signed Froholdt off of the Texans’ practice squad. He spent a couple of seasons on and off the team’s active roster before the team signed him to a futures contract in 2022.

Froholdt became an unrestricted free agent last offseason and signed a two-year contract with the Cardinals.

In 2023, Froholdt appeared in all 17 games for the Cardinals and made 17 starts at center. Pro Football Focus had him graded as the No. 19 center out of 36 qualifying players.