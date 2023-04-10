Cardinals Sign CB Kris Boyd

The Arizona Cardinals announced Monday that they’ve signed CB Kris Boyd to a contract.

Boyd previously visited with the Giants this offseason, but left without a contract.

Boyd, 26, was selected with the No. 217 overall pick in the seventh round in the 2019 NFL Draft out of Texas by the Vikings. He played out the final year of a four-year, $2,629,676 contract that included a $109,676 signing bonus.

In 2022, Boyd appeared in all 17 games for the Vikings and recorded nine total tackles, one forced fumble and one recovery.