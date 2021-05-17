Cardinals Sign CB Tae Hayes, Cut Two

The Cardinals announced Monday they have signed CB Tae Hayes following a tryout at rookie minicamp this week.

Arizona also cut S Chris Miller and WR Darece Roberson in corresponding moves.

.@AZCardinals sign CB Tae Hayes, who was at rookie minicamp on a tryout basis. Spent time with the Jaguars, Dolphins and Vikings:https://t.co/hTbC6HfVMk — Darren Urban (@Cardschatter) May 17, 2021

Hayes, 23, wound up going undrafted out of Appalachian State back in May of 2019. He later signed a three-year, $1.755 million contract with the Jaguars, but was waived coming out of the preseason.

The Jaguars re-signed Hayes to their practice squad before cutting him a month later. He would eventually be claimed off waivers by the Dolphins. Miami once again cut him loose coming out of training camp and re-signed him to the practice squad.

The Dolphins cut Hayes in November and he landed on the Vikings practice squad. Minnesota had re-signed Hayes to a futures deal for 2021 before releasing him in March.

In 2019, Hayes appeared in three games and recorded seven tackles, no interceptions and two pass defenses for the Dolphins and Jaguars.