Cardinals Sign DB Bobby Price & DB Dylan Mabin

The Arizona Cardinals have signed DB Bobby Price and DB Dylan Mabin, according to Darren Urban.

Price, 25, signed on with the Lions as an undrafted free agent out of Norfolk State back in April of 2020. He was released coming out of training camp and was on and off their practice squad before being promoted to their active roster.

Price became an unrestricted free agent this offseason after signing an exclusive rights contract with the Lions in March of last year.

In 2022, Price appeared in five games and recorded four total tackles.

Mabin, 25, wound up going undrafted out of Fordham back in April of 2020. He later agreed to a three-year, $1.755 million contract with the Raiders.

Unfortunately, Mabin was waived coming out of the preseason. The Raiders did, however, re-signed him to their practice squad after clearing waivers. He re-signed on a futures deal for 2020 and once again found a spot on the practice squad. From there, the Saints signed him to their practice squad in September of 2021 and re-signed him to a futures deal back in January of 2022.

New Orleans waived him with an injury designation prior to the start of the 2022 season. From there, Mabin caught on with the Falcons’ practice squad for last year.

The team signed him to an futures contract back in January but unfortunately waived him in May.

For his career, Mabin has appeared in four total games, making two tackles.