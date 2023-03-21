Cardinals Sign DL L.J. Collier & CB Antonio Hamilton, Re-Sign ERFA DL Jonathan Ledbetter

The Arizona Cardinals announced Tuesday that they’ve agreed to terms with DL L.J. Collier and CB Antonio Hamilton on one-year contracts.

The Cardinals also re-signed exclusive rights free agent DL Jonathan Ledbetter to a one-year deal.

Collier, 27, was the No. 29 overall pick by the Seahawks out of TCU in 2019. He earned a first-team All-Big 12 selection in his final season.

Collier played out the final year of his four-year, $10,836,082 rookie contract that included a $5,900,788 signing bonus.

In 2022, Collier appeared in eight games for the Seahawks and recorded seven tackles, no sacks and two pass defenses.