Cardinals Sign Five Draft Picks Including First-Round OT Paris Johnson Jr.

The Arizona Cardinals officially signed five draft picks on Thursday including No. 6 overall pick OT Paris Johnson Jr. to rookie contracts.

The full list includes:

Rd Pick Player Pos. Note 1 6 Paris Johnson Jr. OT Signed 2 41 B. J. Ojulari LB 3 72 Garrett Williams CB 3 94 Michael Wilson WR Signed 4 122 Jon Gaines G Signed 5 139 Clayton Tune QB Signed 5 168 Owen Pappoe LB Signed 6 180 Kei’Trel Clark CB 6 213 Dante Stills DT

Johnson, 21, moved from right guard to left tackle in 2022 and was a consensus All-American in his final season at Ohio State.

NFL Media’s Lance Zierlein compares him to Vikings RT Brian O’Neill.

The No. 6 overall pick is projected to sign a four-year, $30,359,563 contract that includes a $19,079,682 signing bonus and will carry a $5,519,921 cap figure for the 2023 season.

During his three-year college career, Johnson appeared in 31 games and made 26 starts, 13 at right guard and 13 at left tackle.