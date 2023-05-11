Cardinals Sign Five Draft Picks Including First-Round OT Paris Johnson Jr.

The Arizona Cardinals officially signed five draft picks on Thursday including No. 6 overall pick OT Paris Johnson Jr. to rookie contracts.
The full list includes:
|Rd
|Pick
|Player
|Pos.
|Note
|1
|6
|Paris Johnson Jr.
|OT
|Signed
|2
|41
|B. J. Ojulari
|LB
|3
|72
|Garrett Williams
|CB
|3
|94
|Michael Wilson
|WR
|Signed
|4
|122
|Jon Gaines
|G
|Signed
|5
|139
|Clayton Tune
|QB
|Signed
|5
|168
|Owen Pappoe
|LB
|Signed
|6
|180
|Kei’Trel Clark
|CB
|6
|213
|Dante Stills
|DT
Johnson, 21, moved from right guard to left tackle in 2022 and was a consensus All-American in his final season at Ohio State.
NFL Media’s Lance Zierlein compares him to Vikings RT Brian O’Neill.
The No. 6 overall pick is projected to sign a four-year, $30,359,563 contract that includes a $19,079,682 signing bonus and will carry a $5,519,921 cap figure for the 2023 season.
During his three-year college career, Johnson appeared in 31 games and made 26 starts, 13 at right guard and 13 at left tackle.
Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?
Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on TWITTER and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!