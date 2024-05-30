Cardinals Sign Fourth-Round S Dadrion Taylor-Demerson

The Arizona Cardinals announced Friday that they’ve signed fourth-round S Dadrion Taylor-Demerson to a four-year rookie contract.
This leaves just one unsigned draft pick for the Cardinals:
|Round
|Player
|Pos.
|Note
|1
|Marvin Harrison Jr.
|WR
|Signed
|1
|Darius Robinson
|DE
|Signed
|2
|Max Melton
|CB
|Signed
|3
|Trey Benson
|RB
|3
|Isaiah Adams
|OG
|Signed
|3
|Tip Reiman
|TE
|Signed
|3
|Elijah Jones
|CB
|Signed
|4
|Dadrion Taylor-Demerson
|S
|Signed
|5
|Xavier Thomas
|DE
|Signed
|5
|Christian Jones
|OT
|Signed
|6
|Tejhaun Palmer
|WR
|Signed
|7
|Jaden Davis
|CB
|Signed
Taylor-Demerson, 23, was a three-year starter at Texas Tech and a second-team All-Big 12 selection as a senior.
Taylor-Demerson is projected to sign a four-year, $4,866,836 contract that includes a $846,836 signing bonus.
During his five-year college career at Texas Tech, Taylor-Demerson recorded 240 tackles, two sacks, two forced fumbles, 10 interceptions and 33 pass defenses.
