Cardinals Sign Fourth-Round S Dadrion Taylor-Demerson

By
Nate Bouda
-

The Arizona Cardinals announced Friday that they’ve signed fourth-round S Dadrion Taylor-Demerson to a four-year rookie contract. 

This leaves just one unsigned draft pick for the Cardinals:

Round Player Pos. Note
1 Marvin Harrison Jr. WR Signed
1 Darius Robinson DE Signed
2 Max Melton CB Signed
3 Trey Benson RB  
3 Isaiah Adams OG Signed
3 Tip Reiman TE Signed
3 Elijah Jones CB Signed
4 Dadrion Taylor-Demerson S Signed
5 Xavier Thomas DE Signed
5 Christian Jones OT Signed
6 Tejhaun Palmer WR Signed
7 Jaden Davis CB Signed

 

Taylor-Demerson, 23, was a three-year starter at Texas Tech and a second-team All-Big 12 selection as a senior.

Taylor-Demerson is projected to sign a four-year, $4,866,836 contract that includes a $846,836 signing bonus. 

During his five-year college career at Texas Tech, Taylor-Demerson recorded 240 tackles, two sacks, two forced fumbles, 10 interceptions and 33 pass defenses.

Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?

Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on TWITTER and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Leave a Reply