Cardinals Sign Fourth-Round S Dadrion Taylor-Demerson

The Arizona Cardinals announced Friday that they’ve signed fourth-round S Dadrion Taylor-Demerson to a four-year rookie contract.

This leaves just one unsigned draft pick for the Cardinals:

Round Player Pos. Note 1 Marvin Harrison Jr. WR Signed 1 Darius Robinson DE Signed 2 Max Melton CB Signed 3 Trey Benson RB 3 Isaiah Adams OG Signed 3 Tip Reiman TE Signed 3 Elijah Jones CB Signed 4 Dadrion Taylor-Demerson S Signed 5 Xavier Thomas DE Signed 5 Christian Jones OT Signed 6 Tejhaun Palmer WR Signed 7 Jaden Davis CB Signed

Taylor-Demerson, 23, was a three-year starter at Texas Tech and a second-team All-Big 12 selection as a senior.

Taylor-Demerson is projected to sign a four-year, $4,866,836 contract that includes a $846,836 signing bonus.

During his five-year college career at Texas Tech, Taylor-Demerson recorded 240 tackles, two sacks, two forced fumbles, 10 interceptions and 33 pass defenses.