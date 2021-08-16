Cardinals Sign LB Bryson Young, Release LB Reggie Walker

The Arizona Cardinals announced that they’ve signed LB Bryson Young to a contract and waived LB Reggie Walker.

Damond Talbot of NFL Draft Diamonds was first to report that the Cardinals signed Young to a contract on Monday.

Young wound up going undrafted out of Oregon back in April of last year. He later agreed to a rookie contract with the Falcons, but was unfortunately waived during training camp.

Young sat out the entire 2020 season.

During his college career at Oregon, Young recorded 73 tackles, two sacks, an interception, a fumble recovery and two pass deflections over the course of 24 games and four seasons.