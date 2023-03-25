Cardinals Sign LB Krys Barnes

The Arizona Cardinals announced Saturday that they’ve agreed to terms with former Packers ILB Krys Barnes.
We have agreed to terms with LB Krys Barnes on a one-year contract.
— Arizona Cardinals (@AZCardinals) March 25, 2023
Barnes, 24, wound up going undrafted out of UCLA back in 2020. He later signed a three-year, $2.28 million contract with the Packers.
Green Bay opted to waive Barnes coming out of the preseason of his rookie year but re-signed him to their practice squad. He was added to their active roster soon after, where he’s remained since.
The Packers declined to tender Barnes a restricted free agent offer this offseason.
