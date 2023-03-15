Cardinals Sign OL Hjalte Froholdt & DL Kevin Strong

The Arizona Cardinals have announced that they’ve signed OL Hjalte Froholdt and DL Kevin Strong.

New faces in the Valley 🌵 We have agreed to terms with LB Kyzir White and OL Hjalte Froholdt on two-year contracts and with DL Kevin Strong on a one-year contract. — Arizona Cardinals (@AZCardinals) March 15, 2023

Froholdt, 26, was selected in the fourth round of the 2019 NFL Draft by the Patriots out of Arkansas. The Denmark native was then placed on injured reserve by the team after suffering a shoulder injury during the preseason.

He was later waived by New England in November of 2020 before being claimed by the Texans. He failed to make the team’s final roster and was re-added to the practice squad.

From there, the Browns signed Froholdt off of the Texans’ practice squad. He spent a couple seasons on and off the team’s active roster before the team signed him to a futures contract in 2022.

Froholdt became an unrestricted free agent this offseason.

In 2022, Froholdt appeared in 17 games for the Browns, making six starts.