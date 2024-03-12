Cardinals Sign OL Keith Ismael To One-Year Extension

Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports that the Cardinals have signed OL Keith Ismael to a one-year extension on Tuesday.

Ismael was set to be a restricted free agent this offseason.

Ismael, 25, was a fifth-round pick by Washington out of San Diego State back in 2020. He signed his four-year rookie contract with the team in July of 2020 but failed to make the final roster in 2021 and was waived.

Ismael later had stints with the Buccaneers and 49ers before being claimed off waivers by the Cardinals last year.

In 2023, Ismael appeared in 13 games for the Cardinals, but did not make a start.