Cardinals Sign OL Olisaemeka Udoh

The Arizona Cardinals announced Friday that they’ve signed OL Olisaemeka Udoh to an undisclosed contract.

Udoh visited with the Cardinals earlier in the day and it appears as though things went well enough for him to get an offer from the team.

Udoh, 29, was a sixth-round pick by the Vikings out of Elon University back in 2019. He finished a four-year, $2,686,964 contract with the Vikings that included a $166,964 signing bonus, and $166,964 guaranteed.

The Vikings brought Udoh back on a new contract, but he landed on injured reserve after just two games. He later joined the Saints in 2024 before signing a one-year contract with the Titans last year.

In 2025, Udoh appeared in 17 games for the Titans and made three starts for them.